Zambesigold Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Zambesigold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zambesigold has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Zambesigold has a market cap of $54.30 million and $124,207.63 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.83 or 0.00365485 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,256.29 or 0.26564741 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Zambesigold Token Profile

Zambesigold’s launch date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zambesigold

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zambesigold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zambesigold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

