ZClassic Market Capitalization Tops $467,771.11 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $467,771.11 and $14.97 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0504 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00135710 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00062274 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00039617 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001633 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

