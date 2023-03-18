Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Robert Schlossman Sells 3,645 Shares

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Zscaler stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.49. 2,705,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,173,003. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $253.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.64 and its 200-day moving average is $135.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zscaler from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zscaler from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. KGI Securities downgraded Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.14.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

