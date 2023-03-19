116,142 Shares in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Bought by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 116,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,000. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF makes up about 1.7% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Financial Consulate Inc. owned 0.13% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 6,197.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,916,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,068 shares in the last quarter. David Kennon Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,914,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 92.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 428,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,475,000 after acquiring an additional 206,188 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 563.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 194,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 165,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 581,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,095,000 after acquiring an additional 154,087 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $45.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average of $43.79. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.10. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $39.52 and a one year high of $57.16.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

