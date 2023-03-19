1,554 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Bought by My Personal CFO LLC

My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 56,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 29,617 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,126,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,133,000 after buying an additional 207,040 shares during the last quarter.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance
POCT stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,350 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.08. The stock has a market cap of $650.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.42.
About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October
The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.
