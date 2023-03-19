21,535 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,535 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $1,547,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $1,148,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 24,815 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 27,442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,123.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.2 %

DIS opened at $93.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.71.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

