2,336 Shares in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Bought by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,336 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dean Capital Management boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 39,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in CSG Systems International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 17,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSGS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

CSG Systems International Stock Down 0.1 %

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

Shares of CSGS stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $51.63. The stock had a trading volume of 872,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,299. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.68 and a 200 day moving average of $57.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $66.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

