4,799 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,799 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.11.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

