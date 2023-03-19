72,052 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Acquired by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Gleason Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $62.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average of $58.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $76.90.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.