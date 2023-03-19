722 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Purchased by McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 271.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXR. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.89.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $159.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.97 and a 52-week high of $222.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.11.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,867.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,628.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,963 over the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Further Reading

