7Pixels Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $22,421.40 (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last week, 7Pixels has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One 7Pixels token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.67 or 0.00009722 BTC on exchanges. 7Pixels has a total market cap of $43.31 million and $22,421.40 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 7Pixels alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.32 or 0.00354821 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,291.57 or 0.25789601 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About 7Pixels

7Pixels launched on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.67897281 USD and is down -5.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $22,647.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 7Pixels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 7Pixels and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.