86,371 Shares in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Purchased by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 86,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,612,000. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up about 1.8% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 22,385.1% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 953,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,171,000 after buying an additional 948,903 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 203.9% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 822,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,134,000 after purchasing an additional 551,923 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 126.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 769,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,798,000 after purchasing an additional 429,952 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,278,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 107.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 793,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,279,000 after purchasing an additional 411,153 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GBIL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.07. The stock had a trading volume of 625,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,440. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.56 and a twelve month high of $100.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.78.

