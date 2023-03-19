9,602 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Acquired by McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,602 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $143.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.06. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.09 and a 52 week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.22) earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNG. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.62.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.