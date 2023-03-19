Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by City State Bank

City State Bank reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,058 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 18,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 18,541 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 42,554 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $2,866,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT stock traded down $2.02 on Friday, hitting $97.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,848,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,336,228. The stock has a market cap of $168.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $124.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

