AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Lessened by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 4.9% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $154.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $272.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.56%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

