ABCMETA Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $912.66 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00008614 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00025799 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00032468 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001782 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00019677 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00201146 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,500.83 or 0.99992449 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00003819 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $430.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

