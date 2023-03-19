ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ACAD. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.40 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.15.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 50.65%. The business had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $66,875.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,763.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $66,875.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,763.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $228,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,567 shares of company stock valued at $427,672. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $572,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,077,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Recommended Stories

