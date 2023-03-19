Achain 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $156,411.83 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. Over the last week, Achain has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $156,411.83 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00009701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000241 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004543 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005308 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004066 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003068 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

