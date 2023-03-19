Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the period. Acme United comprises approximately 0.8% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.11% of Acme United worth $8,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Acme United in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acme United in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acme United in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acme United alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acme United in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Acme United Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ACU opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.48 million, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.07. Acme United Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.10 million during the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 3.85%.

Acme United Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.80%.

About Acme United

(Get Rating)

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.