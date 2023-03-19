Acropolis Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,334 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXC opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.30. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

