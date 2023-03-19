Acropolis Investment Management LLC Buys 85 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $145.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.53. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

