Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.6% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $233.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.61. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $285.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.