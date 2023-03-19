Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $237.56 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $296.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

