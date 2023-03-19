Acropolis Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 738.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,176,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,011 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,533,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,077 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,525,000 after purchasing an additional 851,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,699,000 after purchasing an additional 764,671 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $84.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.94. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.