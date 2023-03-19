Acropolis Investment Management LLC Purchases 478 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of VBK opened at $205.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $256.50.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

