Acropolis Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,402 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 309,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $19,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 106,642 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 93,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $74.48 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.15 and a 200 day moving average of $74.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

