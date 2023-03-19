Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ADAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.75.

NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $1.12 on Thursday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 18,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $32,084.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,882 shares in the company, valued at $42,548.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 63,723 shares of company stock worth $113,002 over the last quarter. 17.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $91,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 160,146 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 124.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 959,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 532,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 25,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 16.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 51,408 shares during the last quarter.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

