ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.
ADMA Biologics Stock Performance
ADMA stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.87.
Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics
ADMA Biologics Company Profile
ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.
