Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Increased by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,721 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $97.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $157.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.22. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $125.67.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,264,040 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

