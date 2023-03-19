AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler set a $52.00 price target on AdvanSix in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

AdvanSix Stock Down 2.5 %

ASIX stock opened at $34.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.88. AdvanSix has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.24.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $404.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.63 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 24.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.81%.

Insider Transactions at AdvanSix

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvanSix

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 216.9% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 16.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AdvanSix

(Get Rating)

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.