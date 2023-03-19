AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ACM. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AECOM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.43.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $82.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. AECOM has a 1-year low of $60.74 and a 1-year high of $92.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

In other AECOM news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $235,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,128.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,128.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $539,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,095,468.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 4,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

