Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1.88.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance
AGLE stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 202,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,039. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
