Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1.88.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

AGLE stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 202,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,039. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.59. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17.

Institutional Trading of Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 290,049 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 178,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

