aelf (ELF) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11.86 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, aelf has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $182.75 million and $11.86 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00009795 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005216 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003280 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001571 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,214,621 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

