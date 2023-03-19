Aion Price Down 29.8% Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 44.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Aion has a market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $171,622.57 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00166888 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00075499 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00042792 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00052141 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000233 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000670 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

