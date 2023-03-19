Albert D Mason Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Albert D Mason Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,901 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $123.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

