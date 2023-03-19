Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.
Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of ALGM opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57 and a beta of 1.71.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $255,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 4,980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $188,044,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,649,247 shares in the company, valued at $666,435,566.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $255,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,068,500 shares of company stock valued at $191,316,709 over the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Allegro MicroSystems
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.