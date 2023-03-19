Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ALGM opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $248.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.20 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 16.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $255,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 4,980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $188,044,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,649,247 shares in the company, valued at $666,435,566.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $255,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,068,500 shares of company stock valued at $191,316,709 over the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegro MicroSystems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

See Also

