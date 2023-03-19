AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

AB has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $43.50 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.70.

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $34.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.12. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.35. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $49.45.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $990.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,965,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,671 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1,962.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,249,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,310 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth $10,761,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 98.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 248,055 shares in the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

