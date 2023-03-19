Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.24.

Ally Financial Trading Down 4.9 %

NYSE ALLY opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.37. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average of $28.44.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 684.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 300,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,353,000 after acquiring an additional 262,401 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,367,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,432,000 after acquiring an additional 865,073 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,117,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

