Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Trading Down 4.6 %

AAMC stock opened at $49.90 on Thursday. Altisource Asset Management has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The company has a market capitalization of $88.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.00.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Institutional Trading of Altisource Asset Management

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.49% of Altisource Asset Management at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corp. operates as an alternative lending company. The firm provides liquidity and capital to under-served markets. It assess opportunities which potentially be of long-term benefit to shareholders such as Crypto-ATMs. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.