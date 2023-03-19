Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMBC. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

AMBC stock opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.69 million, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ambac Financial Group has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 103.61% and a return on equity of 52.87%. The company had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBC. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 1,802.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 434,005 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $6,943,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 624,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 376,632 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 3,245.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 387,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 376,179 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

