Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,525,893 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 102,380 shares during the quarter. Amedisys accounts for 1.9% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 4.70% of Amedisys worth $127,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 22,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Amedisys
In related news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $510,628.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,894.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Amedisys Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $72.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.69 and a 200-day moving average of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.62 and a twelve month high of $179.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.46 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amedisys Company Profile
Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.
