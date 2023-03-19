Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,525,893 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 102,380 shares during the quarter. Amedisys accounts for 1.9% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 4.70% of Amedisys worth $127,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 22,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Insider Activity at Amedisys

In related news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $510,628.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,894.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amedisys Trading Down 4.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $72.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.69 and a 200-day moving average of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.62 and a twelve month high of $179.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.46 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.