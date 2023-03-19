Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.90.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Stock Down 1.2 %

AEE stock opened at $85.02 on Thursday. Ameren has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ameren by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 221,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,001,000 after acquiring an additional 25,759 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.