América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on AMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of América Móvil from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut América Móvil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.40 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.70.
América Móvil Stock Performance
Shares of AMX opened at $19.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. América Móvil has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $22.65.
Institutional Trading of América Móvil
About América Móvil
America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).
