América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of América Móvil from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut América Móvil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.40 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Stock Performance

Shares of AMX opened at $19.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. América Móvil has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $22.65.

Institutional Trading of América Móvil

About América Móvil

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in América Móvil by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 164,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.