American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.83.

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $90.70 on Thursday. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.43 and a 200-day moving average of $91.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $357,581.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,975,213.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $357,581.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,897 shares of company stock worth $5,723,900 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in American Electric Power by 33.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in American Electric Power by 3.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 27,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $52,432,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

