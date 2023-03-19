AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.11.

AMETEK stock opened at $134.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.30. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.06.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $287,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,061.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,660. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

