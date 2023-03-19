Amia Capital LLP Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Amia Capital LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras accounts for approximately 0.6% of Amia Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Amia Capital LLP’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBR. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 210,558,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,460,368,000 after purchasing an additional 16,321,722 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4,034.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,281,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $152,099,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936,150 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,666,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 12,777,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $136,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 139.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,808,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $133,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

PBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

PBR stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.99. 23,413,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,017,560. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

