AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.00.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $83.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.20. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $82.61 and a 52-week high of $129.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 49.69%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 469.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 796,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,418,000 after buying an additional 656,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after buying an additional 498,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,022,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,517,000. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,777,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.