Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 26.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.20. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPE. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,850,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,127 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.