Analysts Set Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Target Price at $49.92

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.92.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €14.50 ($15.59) to €16.00 ($17.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ryanair from €18.20 ($19.57) to €21.00 ($22.58) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Stock Performance

Ryanair stock opened at $87.75 on Friday. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $99.34. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ryanair

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Ryanair by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Ryanair by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.