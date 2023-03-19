Analysts Set Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Target Price at $1,044.00

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,044.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt cut shares of Travis Perkins to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,100 ($13.41) to GBX 1,200 ($14.63) in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Travis Perkins from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 800 ($9.75) to GBX 820 ($9.99) in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Travis Perkins Price Performance

Shares of TPRKY opened at $11.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.87. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $18.19.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

